[Source: File]

Island Boxing Promotion promoter Faiyaz Harun is expecting a strong turnout when boxing returns to Ba this weekend, with local supporters eagerly anticipating the event.

Harun says interest has been building steadily, particularly among fans from Ra and Ba, with several local fighters set to feature on the card at AD Patel College.

“People love sports and are interested in sports, so hopefully people will turn up and give good support for this promotion.”

The promoter believes the event has generated added excitement because many of the competing boxers have strong links to the two neighbouring provinces.

Article continues after advertisement

“People from Ra are really into this promotion. They’re waiting for it because there are boxers from Ra as well, and most of the boxers are from Ra and Ba.”

Harun says the promotion is significant because major boxing events have been scarce in the Sugar City in recent years.

“It’s an interesting promotion that’s going to be happening in Ba after a long time.”

The Island Boxing Promotion will be held this Saturday at AD Patel College in Ba and will be available live on Viti+ Pay-Per-View for $79 FJD in Fiji and $159 FJD for overseas viewers.