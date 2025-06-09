The Fiji Water Flying Fijians secured their first win of the Nation’s Championship after a close 21-16 win over Italy early this morning.

The side got off to a slow start, trailing 13-7 by the end of the first half.

Head coach Jake Whyte says acknowledged their hard work and drive against the Italians, but acknowledged this was not quite the result they were expecting.

He praised the boys for their commitment in the last quarter of the clash, holding the fort to the final whistle.

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“Still much to improve on and fix, but thank you to Italy for the tough game. Thank you to all our fans who came out to support us today.”

He thanked fans and supporters for their continuous support and well wishes for the team.