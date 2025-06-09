Migrants from Central America travel in a caravan after crossing into Mexico from Guatemala on their way north toward the United States. [Photo Credit: Reuters]

A caravan of about 300 migrants, mostly from Central America, crossed into southern Mexico on Friday to join ​a larger group heading north, a week after US President Donald Trump ‌threatened fresh tariffs on Mexico if it did not halt the movement.

The migrants entered Mexico early on Friday and joined a larger caravan of nearly 1,500 people that formed last week and has ​since split into at least two groups moving through the southern communities ​of Arriaga and Tonalá in Chiapas, according to a person familiar with ⁠the situation.

Migrants told Reuters that local authorities had forced them to leave the ​town of Pijijiapan to the southeast, where they had hoped to rest for two days.

The new caravan is the seventh migrant group to cross into Chiapas this year, according to the source. The state borders Guatemala and is a key ​entry point for ​migrants making their way ⁠north.

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Last week, Trump threatened to double tariffs on goods from Mexico if its authorities did not stop the caravan. US border czar ​Tom Homan called on the Mexican government to send troops to ​the US ⁠border and its southern frontier with Guatemala.

Mexico’s National Migration Institute did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the new caravan. The Mexican government has said migrants ⁠with legal ​status may remain in the country, while those ​without proper documentation will be referred to immigration authorities to assess their cases.