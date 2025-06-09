[Source: Reuters]

US President Donald Trump said his meeting with Chinese and Russian counterparts Xi Jinping and ​Vladimir Putin was already a “win” before it took place.

China gave him a lavish welcome filled with fanfare and pageantry.

The unprecedented diplomatic gathering of the leaders of the world’s ‌largest nuclear powers is unlikely to produce major agreements, analysts say, while it unnerves smaller countries that fear their interests might be disregarded.

In an interview with Fox News, Trump highlighted the pomp surrounding his arrival, which contrasted with the more muted greeting of other leaders, including Putin. Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi landed without any welcoming ceremony.

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Xi greeted Trump at the airport, the first time he has done so with any visiting leader since becoming president, reciprocating his counterpart’s gesture at Joint Base Andrews ​in September when they last met. The leaders also briefly hugged.

“This is a great president, one of the great presidents of China, and he’s never gone to the airport to meet somebody,” Trump ​said, when asked what he wanted to get out of the trilateral.

“And not only that, the fanfare, the beauty, the pageantry, the thousands of people, the ⁠young children, the soldiers, the whole thing. It was great respect, and I appreciate that. That’s a big win for us. It’s a big win for China too.”

Trump arrived after Xi and Putin delivered pointed speeches ​at an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in China’s southern tech hub of Shenzhen, denouncing Western trade “protectionism” and sanctions.

During Thursday’s APEC proceedings, Xi reiterated his advocacy for what he called “free and open” trade. Western leaders say China’s ​growth model favouring industrial strength over consumers is unfair and creates destabilising global trade imbalances.

Putin, fresh from a setback in his war against Ukraine after the crippling of a key bridge linking Crimea to Russia, said Russia was an integral part of the Asia-Pacific region’s food and energy security.

Trump told the audience the US has been a Pacific power for hundreds of years and touted the strength of its economy.

On AI, he said: “It’s almost completely good, but it’s got some bad elements, and we have ​to be very careful,” adding he opposed regulation that would “stifle” the industry.