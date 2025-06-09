[Photo : Supplied]

A fire damaged two residential houses at Tavatikau, Savusavu, early yesterday morning.

The incident happened at around 4.25 am.

When firefighters arrived, they found the first three-bedroom wooden house fully engulfed in flames, and the fire had also spread to a second three-bedroom house.

Firefighters worked swiftly to contain and extinguish the blaze and prevent it from spreading to a third neighbouring house.

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The first house sustained 100 per cent fire damage, while the second suffered an estimated 80 per cent damage.

The fire also damaged three vehicles parked at the first property.

Seven people were living in the two houses at the time of the incident.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

NFA Chief Executive Puamau Sowane expressed concern over the incident and reminded the public of the importance of practising fire safety at all times.