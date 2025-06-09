[Source: RFMF/ Facebook]

Army has claimed the 2026 Vodafone Ratu Sukuna Bowl rugby league title, defeating Police 38–14 at Bidesi Park in Suva.

The victory marks a turnaround from last year, when Army lost to Police 32–28.

Police opened strongly, taking an 8–0 lead after 20 minutes with a converted try and a penalty.

However, Army, managed to score three converted tries plus a penalty to lead 20-8 at half time.

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Another three tries and a penalty in the second half sealed the win for Army.

The champions were guided by the impressive halves pairing of Anisito Komai and Peni Tuberi, whose performance helped drive Army’s attack.

Their contribution proved pivotal in a match that began with Police in control but ended with Army firmly on top.

There was also a milestone result in netball. Police Netball Team 1 ended a six-year drought with a 50–44 victory over Army, delivering a standout performance of its own.

The rivalry continues tomorrow, with the women’s rugby match kicking off at 11 a.m. and the Sukuna Bowl clash scheduled for 4 p.m.

Overseas fans can watch both matches live on VITI+ for $FJD99.