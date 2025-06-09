[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Police women’s rugby team has finally ended a four-year losing streak in the Vodafone Sukuna Bowl.

They defeated Army 32-17 at the HFC Stadium in Suva.

Police started well with tries to Silika Qalo and Maria Rokotuisiga.

Army managed to lock the game up 10-all at half time with a try to Vive Sikisawana and a penalty to Lavena Cavuru.

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National rep Evivi Senikarivi scored a double in the second half for Police, and the win was sealed by Sera Bolatini in the 75th minute with another try.

Army Captain Alfreda Fisher ran in a converted try for her side after the break.