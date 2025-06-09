[Photo : Supplied/Fiji Ministry of environment & Climate Change]

Our regions delegation currently present at the COP31 have begun rallying with demands for a global phase-out of fossil fuels at the climate negotiations currently underway in Turkeye.

In a statement by 350Pacific, Pacific Climate Activists from across the region are moving under a “We are not drowning, we are fighting” banner and are calling leaders to accelerate on climate actions.

Following a slight setback at the negotiations, activists are urging the summit’s co-presidency to deliver outcomes that address what they describe as the root cause of the climate crisis and support climate solutions that align with limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

The group also called for greater access to climate finance for vulnerable communities already experiencing the impacts of climate change.

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350.org Pacific and Caribbean Program Manager Fenton Lutunatabua noted that Pacific communities came to COP31 determined to ensure their voices were heard despite a limited civil society presence at the conference.

“We carried the demands of our homes and islands when we travelled here, and we do not want to go home empty-handed.”

Lutunatabua added that Pacific nations are seeking stronger commitments to transition away from fossil fuels, support climate solutions consistent with the 1.5°C target and provide accessible funding for communities facing the worst effects of climate change.

As negotiations enter their second week, our regions civil society groups say they will continue monitoring discussions closely and pressing world leaders to match the scale of the climate crisis with ambitious action, warning that promises alone are no longer enough for nations on the frontline of rising sea levels and extreme weather events.