[Phot : Vasenai Soqo]

Women craft makers are sharing business knowledge on traditional crafting and ways to preserve their culture.

They are also looking to hold workshops to teach youths about traditional craft-making in their communities.

Pottery maker Maria Salanieta shared the traditional methods of making pottery – a craft passed down through generations since her ancestors’ discovery.

“We dig up the soil from the river next to our village and then the pottery is heated on an open fire”

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Salanieta says she uses a traditional item called “Dra ni Dakua” to glaze and create the pottery, noting it helps prevent water from escaping.

She adds that nowadays, most people use modern methods to finish their crafts.

The women hope to learn more from their colleagues and pass this knowledge on to young people in their communities.