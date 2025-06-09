[Photo : File]

Workers who have gained skills through years of practical experience but lack formal qualifications could soon have greater opportunities to obtain recognised certifications.

Minister for Employment, Productivity and Workplace Relations, Filimoni Vosarogo, says many Fijians possess valuable technical knowledge acquired through employment, farming, construction work, mechanical repairs and family-run businesses.

He says these workers should not be overlooked simply because they do not hold academic or technical qualifications.

According to the Minister, recognising prior learning and existing competencies through appropriate assessment processes could provide experienced workers with pathways to gain formal qualifications and industry-recognised certifications.

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Vosarogo says such recognition would improve career progression opportunities, strengthen employment prospects and help employers identify available skills within the local labour market.

The Minister also stressed the need for lifelong learning and continuous workplace training, noting that ongoing investment in workers would help them adapt to changing industry demands.

He says developing and recognising local talent can also reduce the need for employers to recruit skilled workers from outside the country.

Vosarogo reiterated the importance of creating an inclusive workforce development system that values practical experience alongside formal education, ensuring skilled workers have opportunities to advance regardless of how their expertise was acquired.