[Source: supplied]

South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus has been handed a six-Test suspension after criticising match officials following his side’s narrow 21-19 Nations Championship defeat to France.

The sanction takes immediate effect and stems from comments Erasmus made during a media conference on Monday, where he questioned a number of officiating decisions from the match.

Erasmus claimed officials had failed to penalise 17 illegal tackles against South Africa and suggested the outcome may have been influenced by factors beyond the game itself.

World Rugby confirmed it had reviewed the remarks and referred the matter to an independent panel under its Match Official Abuse Sanction Process, which was introduced earlier this year.

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The governing body subsequently imposed a six-match ban on Erasmus, ruling that his comments breached standards regarding the treatment of match officials.

South African Rugby has since requested a full hearing in response to the sanction, meaning the matter is expected to undergo further review.

The suspension is a significant blow for the Springboks as they continue their international campaign, with Erasmus set to miss six Test matches unless the outcome is altered through the hearing process.