[Photo : Supplied]

A man from Macuata has questioned how long it will take for Fiji to fully accept a non-iTaukei citizen serving as Prime Minister.

He raised the issue during submissions to the Special Parliamentary Committee on the Constitution Amendment Bill at the Seaqaqa Sanatan Hall.

Reflecting on Fiji’s political history, he referred to the 1987 coups following the election of Timoci Bavadra’s Fiji Labour Party, saying the inability of some iTaukei to accept a non-iTaukei-led government contributed to the turmoil that followed.

He also pointed to the 1997 Constitution – shaped by the political relationship between Jai Ram Reddy and current Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka – which established that any citizen, regardless of race, could legally hold the country’s top office.

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The submitter noted that the 1999 election of Mahendra Chaudhry as Fiji’s first Indo-Fijian Prime Minister again highlighted ongoing challenges around racial acceptance in politics.

However, he said Fiji has since changed significantly, with communities becoming more integrated through shared schools, workplaces, food and cultural practices.

He pointed to growing intermarriage between iTaukei and Indo-Fijians as evidence of a new generation growing up with a mixed identity, adding that the nation should recognise this changing social landscape.

He urged the committee to ensure the Constitution reflects modern Fiji by allowing people of any ethnic background to lead based on their ability and commitment to the country.

The submitter also proposed limiting Fiji’s political system to two parties to ensure greater representation and inclusion.