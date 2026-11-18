Source: Reuters
Turnout was down sharply on Tuesday at largely peaceful demonstrations across France marking a one-day strike called by public sector workers seeking pay rises.
Tuesday’s strike, which was supported by high school and university students, was the third unified work stoppage in the public sector since the start of the school protests in September.
The Interior Ministry said 146,000 people participated in protests around the country, including 28,000 in Paris
That compared with 575,000 across France, including 65,000 in Paris, for the previous unified protest day on November 5
France has been swept by protests that began in September, when students demanded the renovation of school buildings, more teachers and university reforms.
The demonstrations grew into broader cost-of-living protests, which drew in trade unions and political activists and have sometimes turned violent.