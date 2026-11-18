Source: Reuters

Turnout was down sharply on Tuesday at largely ​peaceful demonstrations across France marking ‌a one-day strike called by public sector workers seeking pay rises.

Tuesday’s strike, ​which was supported by high ​school and university students, was ⁠the third unified work stoppage ​in the public sector since the ​start of the school protests in September.

The Interior Ministry said 146,000 people participated ​in protests around the country, ​including 28,000 in Paris

That compared with 575,000 ‌across ⁠France, including 65,000 in Paris, for the previous unified protest day on November 5

France has been swept ​by protests ​that ⁠began in September, when students demanded the renovation ​of school buildings, more teachers ​and ⁠university reforms.

The demonstrations grew into broader cost-of-living protests, which drew ⁠in ​trade unions and political ​activists and have sometimes turned violent.