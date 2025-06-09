[Picture Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces made a strong statement in the return of basketball to the Vodafone Ratu Sukuna Bowl, claiming victories in both the women’s and men’s competitions.

Women’s basketball returned to the Sukuna Bowl programme for the first time in 15 years, with RFMF dominating Fiji Police 30-1 in a one-sided contest.

The military side then completed a clean sweep on the court with a 34-15 victory over Fiji Police in the men’s division.

The results handed RFMF maximum points in basketball as the service rivalry continued across multiple sporting codes.

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The return of basketball has been welcomed as a significant addition to this year’s Sukuna Bowl, providing another platform for athletes from both organisations to showcase their talents while strengthening the long-standing rivalry between the Republic of Fiji Military Forces and the Fiji Police Force.