[Photo: FILE]

Fiji’s human rights obligations are evolving, but the laws governing the Republic of Fiji Military Forces have not kept pace.

The RFMF is now pushing for major changes to its military justice system, acknowledging that its existing legal framework is outdated and does not adequately reflect the human rights standards expected of a modern institution.

Fiji Navy Legal Officer Lieutenant Atunaisa Waqainabete says this is one of the key reasons behind the proposed Military Justice Bill.

“The current framework that we have is very outdated. It hasn’t taken into account basically the human rights obligations that we as a state and as an institution are to adhere to, given this modern time and age. So that is one of the very core reasons why we need to get the Military Justice Bill coming.”

Waqainabete says the proposed reforms will also ensure military legislation is consistent with Fiji’s existing domestic laws, including provisions under the Crimes Act 2009 and the Sentencing Act.

The push for reform also comes as the RFMF continues to undertake security and law enforcement operations, including working alongside police in addressing drug-related activities.

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Director of Force Legal Services Colonel Kitione Tuinaosara says the military continues to carry out law enforcement duties both at sea and on land, with the proposed legislation expected to strengthen its support for police operations.

The reforms are also expected to provide a clearer legal framework for the military’s responsibilities as Fiji responds to changing security challenges.

The proposed Military Justice Bill is part of wider efforts to modernize the laws governing the RFMF, strengthen accountability and ensure military personnel operate within a

framework that reflects today’s legal and human rights obligations.

The consultation continues in Nadi today.