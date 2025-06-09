[Photo : Josateki Nailati]

“We cannot fully protect our rights if we don’t know them.”

These were the sentiments of the Fiji Performing Rights Association (FIPRA) Board Chair, Isireli Gumatua, at the opening of the inaugural FIPRA Members’ Seminar earlier this week.

The two-day discussions included intellectual property, music distribution, publishing, licensing, digital connections, royalties, and the current standing of Fiji music

locally and internationally.

Gumatua says members must know their rights under Fiji’s Copyright Act.

“The main purpose of this members’ seminar, or Copyright Seminar, is to enlighten our members, know their roles and their rights in the Copyright Act, also what they can gain from their works under the copyright law, so yeah it’s been a fruitful day yeah.”

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The seminar also provided valuable insights from FIPRA’s international counterparts in Australia and New Zealand – APRA AMCOS, OneMusic NZ and Precise Digital.

Director OneMusic NZ Greer Davies says a lot of their new members operate in a digital world, and their services, as well as FIPRA, must adapt accordingly.

She says the seminar provided a platform for awareness on APRA AMCOS’ services, the relationship between FIPRA and APRA, and providing FIPRA members with the same opportunities that APRA members have.

“Over the years, I’ve seen incredible engagement with APRA members in terms of songwriting camps and song hubs, and to extend that to FIPRA members I think would be an incredible advantage for this part of the world.”

A key point that dominated the dialogue was the importance of registering creative works – both the lyrics and the sound recording – with FIPRA, which enables artists to claim

royalties and protect their work against copyright infringement.

The two-day Seminar exposed FIPRA members to the knowledge and tools required to establish and maintain viable music careers in this modern age.