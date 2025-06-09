The proposed reintroduction of a Senate is aimed at promoting national unity and ensuring traditional leadership has a voice in Fiji’s governance.

This was highlighted by Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica during the Fijian Media Association’s Town Hall in Nadi.

The issue was raised by NextGEN Alliance President Vishal Goundar, who questioned whether the proposed Senate would increase Government expenditure and how appointed members would contribute to national unity.

Goundar also raised concerns over the level of representation for Indo-Fijians under the proposed Senate structure.

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In response, Kamikamica said the Senate proposal goes beyond the issue of cost and is intended to help bring the country together.

He pointed out that Fiji had a Senate under the 1970, 1990 and 1997 Constitutions.

Kamikamica said the Constitutional Review Commission had also recommended the reintroduction of a Senate.

He acknowledged concerns over the proposed composition of the Senate, particularly the level of representation given to the Great Council of Chiefs, but said the Senate’s membership could be rebalanced following the committee’s

consideration of submissions.

He explained that the Senate was historically intended to give traditional leaders a role in national governance.

He added that the removal of the institution under the 2013 Constitution remains a major concern for many iTaukei.

“In the 2013 Constitution, the former Prime Minister and the Attorney-General ripped that out of the 1997 Constitution. And I can tell you, this is a fact. If you privately ask every Tauke in this room, it is a major issue for them. But

they’ve been polite and respectful, and they’ve just quietly lived their lives every day. But it is a major issue. And I’m pleading with this country to listen to that concern and let’s fix it.”

Kamikamica said that while the draft Constitution already addresses concerns raised by other ethnic communities, including national identity, equal citizenry, freedom of religion, freehold land security and the Bill of Rights, there is

also a need to understand the specific concerns of the iTaukei.

He said the proposed return of the Senate presents an opportunity to address those concerns.

However, Kamikamica stressed that the Senate itself should not be blamed for past failures to protect or advance iTaukei interests.

He said the Senate was removed after 2006, and decisions affecting the country ultimately remained the responsibility of the government in power.

Kamikamica says the discussion now should focus on how the proposed constitutional framework can address iTaukei concerns moving forward, rather than attributing past outcomes solely to the Senate.