[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

The Fiji Police Development Team delivered an impressive performance to overcome the Republic of Fiji Military Forces Development Team 28-13 in their Vodafone Ratu Sukuna Bowl rugby clash.

Police controlled much of the contest and made the most of their scoring opportunities to secure a convincing victory, continuing their strong showing in the annual inter-services competition.

The win adds valuable momentum to the Fiji Police Force’s Sukuna Bowl campaign as teams continue to battle for supremacy across the various sporting codes.