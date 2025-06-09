[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]
The Fiji Police Development Team delivered an impressive performance to overcome the Republic of Fiji Military Forces Development Team 28-13 in their Vodafone Ratu Sukuna Bowl rugby clash.
Police controlled much of the contest and made the most of their scoring opportunities to secure a convincing victory, continuing their strong showing in the annual inter-services competition.
The win adds valuable momentum to the Fiji Police Force’s Sukuna Bowl campaign as teams continue to battle for supremacy across the various sporting codes.
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