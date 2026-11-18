Source: Reuters

A military An-12 transport aircraft has ‌crashed in Russia’s Kemerovo region in southwestern Siberia, killing all 19 people on ​board, Russia’s defence ministry was quoted ​as saying on Tuesday.

“The preliminary cause ⁠of the disaster is a technical ​malfunction,” state news agency RIA quoted ​the Defence Ministry as saying.

It quoted the ministry as saying that the aircraft had come ​down in an unpopulated area.

Regional Governor ​Ilya Seredyuk, posting on Telegram from the scene of ‌the ⁠accident, said emergency crews had put out a fire. He said the main task of crews on site ​was to ​help ⁠the investigation into the accident.

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Sereedyuk, in a video posted online ​and showing the site of ​the ⁠accident near the village of Yagunovo, said the plane had been flying ⁠through ​the region when the ​accident occurred.