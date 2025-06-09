[Source: AP]

Claus Guth never imagined he’d be a stage director.

“My original vision was to be a filmmaker, but I never wanted to do films with talking. I always was dreaming of films with only music,” he said.

Long removed from making movies with friends on a Super 8 camera, the 62-year-old was named stage director of the year for 2025-26 by the magazine Opernwelt.

His latest production, Leoš Janáček’s “Jenůfa,” opened at the Metropolitan Opera on Monday after successful runs in London and Chicago. It can be seen through Dec. 4.

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“He’s a very mild-mannered dictator as far as directors go, has a great kind of bedside manner, knows how to charm people into doing things that he wants to get his way,” Met general manager Peter Gelb said.

Guth learned piano as a child, and played an electric bass and drums. He studied literature, philosophy and history at the University of Munich.

After a year as an intern at CBS’s production studios in Manhattan, he tried the publishing industry and computer games as he tested vocations. Guth’s breakthrough came when he entered the first class of a directing school in Munich founded by August Everding.

“It was, for me, like an arrival after a long search. Because suddenly in this first moment, I was in a rehearsal room with actors, singers, and I was kind of giving them directions for the first time,” Guth said. “I immediately noticed: Wow, yeah, that’s it. Of course, that’s it.”

His graduation production of Henry Purcell’s “Dido and Aeneas” was seen by opera house heads who hired Guth to direct contemporary compositions because he could read music.