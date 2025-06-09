The PacificAus Sports Athletics Coaching Academy officially opened today at the Novotel Resort in Nadi, bringing together 41 athletics coaches from 14 Pacific nations for a seven-day training program.

Funded by the Australian Government through the PacificAus Sports Brisbane 2032 Games Pathways grant, the program is delivered in partnership with the Australian Olympic Committee and Oceania Athletics.

The academy aims to strengthen coaching skills across middle and long-distance running, throwing events and para athletics, while building stronger coaching development pathways throughout the Pacific.

The participating coaches will play an important role in preparing their national athletes for upcoming international competitions, including the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games and Brisbane 2032.

Article continues after advertisement

With 600 days remaining until the LA28 opening ceremony and Brisbane 2032 six years away, the academy marks the first phase of a wider initiative to improve coaching standards, raise regional performance levels and provide Pacific athletes with consistent, high-quality coaching.