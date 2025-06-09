[Photo: FILE]

A judge has told a human trafficking conference that courts can protect vulnerable witnesses from intimidating questioning while giving accused persons a fair chance to challenge the evidence against them.

Speaking at a panel hosted by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, Justice Daniel Goundar says cross-examination helps the court decide whether a witness’s evidence is reliable.

Justice Goundar says a threatening tone, repeated questions or the way a lawyer behaves in court can put unnecessary pressure on a witness.

“The defence must have a meaningful opportunity to challenge the evidence of the prosecution. But that does not require badgering the witnesses, especially the victims of the alleged crimes.”

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Justice Goundar also raised concerns about charges that are reduced or poorly worded.

In some cases, the judge says, the charge may leave out details that the law treats as making an offence more serious.

Justice Goundar says prosecutors decide what charges to bring and must prove them beyond reasonable doubt.

He stresses that the court’s role is to assess the evidence independently and treat everyone involved fairly.

The judge urged investigators and prosecutors to look at what the law requires them to prove and make sure they have evidence to support each part of the charge.

“When investigating and prosecuting human trafficking offences, make sure that you connect each element of the offence with admissible, credible, and reliable evidence.”

The two-day conference brought together more than 170 participants from Fiji and across the Pacific, including police, prosecutors and members of the judiciary.

They discussed how agencies can build stronger trafficking and migrant smuggling cases and better support victims and witnesses throughout the court process.