Geoff Smith[left] and William Peter[right].

The national men’s basketball team has had some timely assistance from FIJI Water ahead of their FIBA Asia Cup 2029 Pre-Qualifiers in Mongolia this month.

FIJI Water is now a silver sponsor and hydration partner, backing the team for their next assignment.

Our national team achieved a significant milestone earlier this year by advancing to the second round of the FIBA Asia Cup 2029 Pre-Qualifiers following their victory over Vietnam in August.

Basketball Fiji, Chief Operations Officer, William Peter welcomed the sponsorship, acknowledging the importance of corporate partnerships in supporting the continued development of the sport.

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“On behalf of Basketball Fiji, we are thrilled to have the support of FIJI Water as our Silver Sponsor and Hydration Partner. This is a significant milestone for Basketball Fiji, strengthening our Men’s National Team’s preparation for the FIBA Asia Cup 2029 Pre- Qualifiers Round 2 while demonstrating a shared commitment with FIJI Water and major sponsor Vodafone Fiji to the future growth and success of basketball in Fiji.”

The sponsorship builds on FIJI Water’s ongoing commitment to supporting sports development in Fiji.

FIJI Water Director External Affairs, Geoff Smith, said this partnership builds on the longstanding sponsorship and support of the Flying Fijians that reflects the company’s continued commitment to investing in local sports and supporting athletes who

proudly represent the nation.

“This is part of our broader commitment to Fiji through philanthropic investments where we have invested significantly over the years and continue to support initiatives that strengthen communities, celebrate our culture and create opportunities for our people. We are proud to partner with Basketball Fiji and support our national men’s team as they take on this important international challenge and we wish them every success as they proudly represent Fiji.”

The team will leave for Mongolia this week.