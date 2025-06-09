[Photo : File]

The Consumer Council of Fiji has welcomed Cabinet’s approval of a review of the Food Safety Act 2003 and its subsidiary legislation, amid ongoing food safety violations reported across the country.

The Council says the review is timely, as some restaurant owners and food businesses continue to treat food safety laws as optional.

It says a video circulated on social media in recent weeks, reportedly showing a large rat inside a Samabula restaurant eating food from a warmer, highlights the seriousness of the issue.

The Council has also conducted another round of surveillance in 71 bakeries in the Central Division, with only one bakery found to be fully compliant with food safety regulations.

Article continues after advertisement

Consumer Council of Fiji Chief Executive Officer Seema Shandil says the Council fully supports the review and will make submissions based on issues identified in the

marketplace.

She says the review and subsequent amendments should ensure meaningful consequences for businesses that fail to comply with food safety requirements.

The Council says the growing number of food businesses operating through social media also requires closer regulatory attention.

The Council adds that consumers purchasing food online deserve the same protection as those buying from established premises, including clear information about sellers and accountability when problems arise.