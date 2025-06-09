[Photo : Sainiani Boila]

The Asia-Pacific Institute for Broadcasting Development is urging Fiji’s media industry to strengthen its capacity to combat disinformation, as the growing influence of social media and artificial intelligence creates new challenges for journalists.

AIBD Chief Executive Philomena Gnanapragasam says public broadcasters have a critical responsibility to ensure the public receives accurate, credible, and timely information, particularly during emergencies and national disasters.

“This is where public broadcasters, they are accountable; they have to be trustworthy and they need to be transparent and they need to be objective as well, right? And professional. So, we don’t use the word neutral because neutral sometimes stands for what you believe in. So, I think the word here is professional, understanding the ethics and the way we bring a story.”

She says the spread of misinformation accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic, when people increasingly relied on social media for information, creating an environment where misleading content circulated rapidly.

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She adds Fiji and other Pacific countries must strengthen their journalism capabilities through continuous training, fact-checking, and greater awareness of disinformation.

Fiji was among four countries selected for the Terra Asia project, alongside Papua New Guinea, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

The initiative, developed through a partnership between AIBD and France’s media development agency CFI, focused on building journalists’ capacity in disinformation, artificial intelligence, and fact-checking.

Gnanapragasam says the project has provided an important opportunity for Asia-Pacific journalists to learn from international experiences, particularly Europe’s approaches to tackling climate disinformation and strengthening media literacy.

She is encouraging greater participation from Fiji and the wider Pacific in AIBD’s training programmes, including via virtual platforms to overcome financial and geographical barriers.

AIBD says equipping journalists with the right skills and tools is essential to ensuring the media remains a trusted source of information.

The organisation will mark its 50th anniversary in August next year, continuing its work with governments and media organisations across the Asia-Pacific and beyond.