[Photo : Riya Mala]

Preparations for its upcoming General Election and proposed national referendum have received a boost, with the Indian Government donating 6,000 packets of indelible ink worth approximately one million dollars to the Fijian Elections Office.

The donation is expected to support the Office’s operational readiness, particularly in ensuring voters are marked before casting their ballots to prevent multiple voting.

Supervisor of Elections Ana Mataiciwa says the contribution comes at a crucial time as the Office continues preparations for the upcoming electoral events.

She adds that while indelible ink may seem like a small part of the voting process, it plays a vital role in protecting the integrity of elections.

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“For many of us who have worked in elections, Indelible Ink is a familiar sight. It may seem like a small part of the voting process, but it serves an important purpose. Before voters cast their vote, their finger is marked with Indelible Ink.”

Mataiciwa adds that election preparations involve more than training officials and organizing logistics, as the Office must also ensure that all polling teams have the essential supplies needed to carry out their responsibilities.

Mataiciwa also acknowledges the Indian Government’s continued support, saying the donation reflects the longstanding friendship between Fiji and India.

She adds that they remain committed to ensuring that all preparations are thorough, and that Fijians can participate in an electoral process that is transparent, credible, and conducted in accordance with electoral laws.