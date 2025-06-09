The Army football side has ended its Vodafone Ratu Sukina Bowl eight year losing streak at Bidesi Park in Suva.

This is after their 1-nil win over Police in an exciting contest.

National rep and new recruit, Gabriele Matanisiga, who was later named Player of the Match scored the winning goal in the 40th minute.

Matanisiga and captain Christopher Wasasala continously put pressure on the Police defenders.

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Other Army new recruits, Filipe Baravilala and Iosefo Verevou also had a solid game.

Captain Wasasala says it’s great to finally get a win.

Police captain Remueru Tekiate says Army was the better team today.