Source: Reuters

Amazon (AMZN.O), opens new tab founder and chairman Jeff Bezos said he was heavily involved in selecting “Batman” actor Robert Pattinson to take ​on the iconic film role of James Bond.

Bezos spoke at ‌Semafor’s Silicon Valley & The World conference on Tuesday, a day after the company announced Pattinson as the next 007. He said Amazon narrowed down a larger ​group and screen-tested five actors by having them perform three ​scenes in full costume on sets.

“I was heavily involved,” ⁠Bezos said.

“We got together on Friday to spend a couple ​of hours looking at all the screening tests and reviewing all ​of that.”

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The Bond franchise — about a British secret agent known for his charm, his tailored tuxedos and a fondness for martinis “shaken, not stirred” — is among ​the longest-running and highest-grossing in Hollywood history.

Bezos said it was ​clear there was “something special” about Pattinson.

“Initially, I would say we were slightly biased ‌a ⁠little against him just because he’s already so famous,” Bezos said.

“We sort of thought, you know, maybe we should have somebody a little more unknown. But in the screening tests, it was ​so obvious. He ​is James Bond.”