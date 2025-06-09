One of Fiji’s top rugby stars, Semi Radradra, is giving young players from Taveuni a chance to compete on a bigger stage.

His team, SR AMICA 7s, based in Somosomo, Taveuni, has been confirmed for the 15th annual McDonald’s Coral Coast Fiji 7s.

For the past three years, the team has competed in grassroots tournaments, helping young players improve their skills and represent their island.

Radradra submitted an Expression of Interest to Tournament Chairman Jay Whyte, seeking an opportunity for his players to compete against top teams from Fiji and overseas.

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Organisers have awarded the team a Golden Ticket, securing its place among 24 men’s invitational teams competing for the i-Wau Trophy and the FJD $50,000 first prize.

Radradra, a dual-code Fiji international and one of the country’s leading professional rugby players, continues to support his roots in Taveuni.

His involvement aims to give young players from his home community the opportunity to develop their talent and compete at one of Fiji’s biggest sevens tournaments.