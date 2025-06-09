[Photo: SUPPLIED]

The Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission is raising alarm over growing cases of neglect, financial exploitation, and abuse affecting older persons across the country.

Commissioner Veena Singh says the Commission has received disturbing complaints of elderly citizens being abandoned by their families.

These include an 87-year-old woman left at the Commission’s reception without food or clothes, and an elderly man forced out of his home to live in a tent in his own compound without safe drinking water or proper sanitation.

In another complaint, a religious housing organisation allegedly locked out family members, including elderly residents and persons with disabilities.

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Singh stresses these are not just family matters, but serious human rights violations, noting that the 2013 Constitution guarantees freedom from unfair discrimination based on age.

She is also calling for stronger safeguards around superannuation and pension reforms, warning that changes must not compromise retirees’ ability to afford food, housing, and medical care.

While welcoming the Government’s National Ageing Policy 2026 to 2035, the Commission is urging families, communities, and service providers to ensure older Fijians live with safety, dignity, and respect.