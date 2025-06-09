[Source: Fiji Rugby]

Fiji Airways Fiji men’s rugby sevens head coach Osea Kolinisau is under no illusions about the task facing his side at next week’s Dubai Sevens, describing Fiji’s pool as one of the toughest in the competition.

Fiji has been drawn alongside Spain, New Zealand and France, with all three teams having established themselves among the leading nations on the HSBC SVNS circuit.

Kolinisau believes Spain’s consistency in recent seasons has made them a serious threat, while traditional powerhouse New Zealand remains one of the benchmark teams in world sevens.

“It’s not easy opponents. Spain are a top side now and they’re always making the semi-finals. New Zealand are always strong.”

Article continues after advertisement

The coach also highlighted the threat posed by France, which won the recent tournament in Bordeaux and appears to be building momentum towards the next Olympic cycle.

“France will be strong. They won the last tournament in Bordeaux as well. I think they’re building towards another Olympic run.”

Despite the difficult draw, Kolinisau says much of Fiji’s focus during the off-season has been on improving its own game, particularly in key technical areas.

“We’ve been focusing a lot on ourselves, especially our tackle technique and our passing.”

The Fiji 7s side will be aiming for a strong start to the new World Series season when it takes the field in Dubai next weekend.