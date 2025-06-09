The Fiji Police Force and Republic of Fiji Military Forces will have to keep the prestigious Vodafone Ratu Sukuna Bowl title for six months each next year.

There was no outright winner after the final whistle at the HFC Stadium in Suva following their 8-all draw.

Army had a chance to win the Tanoa but fullback Ilikena Vudogo missed a crucial penalty in the 85th minute.

The 2026 Sukuna Bowl will be remembered as a tale of two halves.

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Army scoring eight points in the first spell and Police delivered theirs after the break.

It was a see-saw affair in the first quarter of the game.

Nadroga flanker Sakiusa Vosayaco copped a 20 minutes red card in the 18th minute for a dangerous tackle.

Just three minutes later, Suva hooker Patemo Nuku, crashed over in the corner following some relwntless pressure in the opposition half.

Vosayaco was later replaced by another Nadroga man, Maikeli Matanihiga.

Army dominated the first 40 minutes and they held their own at scrum time.

The unconverted try made the difference at the breather.

Police came out firing in the second half and scored eight points in 12 minutes through Naitasiri pair Jone Naqiri and Etonia Rokotuisawa.

Naqiri managed to power his way over the line in the 48th before Rokotuisawa nailed a penalty in the 52nd.

However, Tailevu flyhalf, Anare Tabakaucoro locked the game up with a converted penalty eight minutes later.

Police lost center Jack Volavola for 10 minutes for deliberately knocking the ball down.