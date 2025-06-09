[Photo: FILE]

Nearly one in 11 women in Fiji have experienced violence carried out through technology, with intimate partners responsible for most cases.

These findings were released at the launch of Fiji’s Second National Study on Women’s Health and Life Experiences, where Australia’s Assistant Minister for Social Services Ged Kearney warns that artificial intelligence and everyday devices are giving perpetrators more ways to stalk, intimidate and control women.

“Devices as ordinary as smart fridges and pet feeders can be weaponized by perpetrators. Smart glasses, have you heard about these smart glasses? They can be used to covertly film women and children without their consent.”

Kearney says preventing technology-enabled abuse requires action across the government.

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In Fiji, the study provides the first nationally representative figures on this form of abuse.

Study co-lead Angeline Mudaliar says nine percent of women reported experiencing technology-enabled violence.

“So 21% insisted she answer their phone calls or messages. 12% made her show them conversations she had online or on her phone. 10% pressured her to share her password with them and 5% used technology to monitor activity or her location.”

With intimate partners responsible for most cases, it shows how phones and online accounts can become tools of control within relationships.