[Photo : Peceli Naviticoko]

Residents of Vunika in Labasa are calling for urgent intervention over several Energy Fiji Limited power poles they fear could collapse onto nearby homes.

The poles have been left partially exposed following excavation works for the Vunika Subdivision, with residents concerned that heavy rain and soil erosion could further weaken their foundations.

Resident Samson Jeet says the situation poses a serious threat to families living nearby, particularly with live electrical wires still connected.

“Can you see that EFL post? It’s about to fall. They have dug so deep and it’s about to fall, and if it’s going to fall in that house, there’ll be dying people in this area.”

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Jeet is also raising concerns about the need for proper drainage systems in the subdivision, warning that without adequate drainage, rainwater could flow directly into nearby homes and roads.

He says the large piles of mud left from the excavation works could also be washed away during heavy rain, increasing the risk of soil erosion and road collapses.

Questions sent to the Minister for Housing regarding the safety concerns and incomplete subdivision works remained unanswered at the time of reporting.