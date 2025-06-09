Manipur's Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh, centre, visits a patient undergoing hospital treatment after consuming alleged toxic liquor [Source: Vishma Ahanthem/AFP]

At least 11 people have died and more ​than 180 have been hospitalised.

‌This is after consuming adulterated locally made alcohol in India’s northeastern state ​of Manipur, Chief Minister ​Khemchand Yumnam said in a ⁠post on X.

Yumnam visited ​two hospitals where patients were ​receiving treatment and said the government would investigate the incident.

“I directed the ​authorities of both hospitals ​to ensure the best possible medical ‌care ⁠and all necessary support for the patients,” Yumnam said in the post

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Many of those ​admitted to ​hospital ⁠showed symptoms consistent with methanol poisoning, local ​media reported

The state government ​has ⁠dispatched a medical team, including a specialist doctor, along ⁠with ​essential medicines to ​the affected district.