[Photo : File]

The Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs expects to support around 45 borehole projects in the Western Division alone during the current financial year, as it steps up efforts to improve water security in vulnerable communities.

Minister Charan Jeath Singh says the Ministry’s assistance has expanded over the years, with five borehole projects and eight water management facility projects supported during the 2024–2025 financial year.

He says this increased to 18 borehole projects and six water management projects in the last financial year.

Singh adds the figures reflect the growing demand for reliable water supplies and the need to support communities facing water challenges.

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“Water is fundamental to life, health, and dignity. Ensuring that communities have access to reliable water is not simply an infrastructure intervention. It is an investment in their well-being, resilience, and future.”

Singh adds that the Ministry wants its grant programme to be accessible and responsive, while ensuring transparency and accountability in the use of public funds.

Under the initiative, the Government will provide support while communities contribute towards the facilities, with the aim of building stronger and more resilient communities.

Singh says the programme builds on the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to improve water security, with around 45 borehole projects anticipated in the Western Division alone during the current financial year.