[Photo : Supplied]

Officers from Fiji and other Pacific countries are strengthening their maritime security and technology skills through a month-long training programme.

Experts from India’s Rashtriya Raksha University are leading the training, which also covers international law and mental well-being.

The programme began earlier this month and will conclude on November 30.

Rashtriya Raksha University Director, Dr Manjari Chandra, says discussions with participants have highlighted the need to strengthen maritime security, particularly its technological capabilities.

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“They need to work on their maritime security, the technology aspect as such which has come through the participants itself and which India can definitely, Rashtriya Raksha University can definitely help out with which through the talks to the University and through the High Commission we might be putting up as the things go in future.”

Dr Chandra says drug trafficking has featured in classroom discussions, prompting trainers to adapt parts of the course to include more practical exercises.

International relations officer, Shivam Kumar says the training brings together military personnel, police and legal officers, creating an opportunity to share experiences across the region.

The programme is being delivered in collaboration with the Ministry of Civil Service, with support from the Indian High Commission. Each batch comprises about 60 participants.