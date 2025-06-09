[Photo: FILE]

Marijuana remains Fiji’s most widely used illicit drug, with Lautoka recording the highest levels of consumption.

The country’s first Wastewater Drug Monitoring Report reveals marijuana use in Lautoka is about ten times higher than methamphetamine.

The findings raise concerns about the scale of marijuana use and the need for stronger efforts to tackle illicit drugs.

Minister for Policing Ioane Naivalurua says the report gives authorities a clearer picture of drug consumption across the country.

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The report provides the first science-based picture of drug consumption across key population centres, covering areas that serve around 20 percent of Fiji’s population.

“Among illicit drugs, cannabis is by far the most used. Cannabis use was highest at Lautoka, about 10 times higher than methamphetamine.”

Naivalurua says the findings will help authorities identify drug-use patterns and direct resources towards areas of greater concern.

The report is expected to strengthen Fiji’s efforts to monitor and address illicit drug use.