[Photo : Mollyn Nakabea]

Seven young students have been recognised for their acts of service, resilience and willingness to take initiative in their communities.

The Vision Fiji Children’s Awards, held every two years, celebrate children who go beyond themselves to improve the lives of others and contribute positively to their schools and communities.

Vision Fiji trustee Gazala Akbar says the awards recognise children who demonstrate selflessness and resilience.

“Our amazing recipients displayed selflessness in the following categories. Improving the lives of others, especially the more vulnerable in society. Enhancing the school or community in which he or she lives.”

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Akbar says the recipients are leading by example and showing that no age is too young to make a difference

Among the recipients is Vunimono Deputy Head Boy Avishaan Chand, who was recognised for using his passion for singing kirtan to raise funds for people in need of medical assistance.

Chand says his journey began after witnessing a community member lose their home in a fire, inspiring him to use his talent to support those facing difficult circumstances.

“I started singing kirtan when I was 14, and when a family member of mine lost their house in a fire, I wanted to use my talent to raise funds so they can help rebuild their home.”

With his talent, he also funded his cousin’s cancer treatment, including his father’s cardiac surgery.