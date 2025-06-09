[Source: File]

Fiji cruiserweight champion Alifereti Kauyaca says he’s ready to return to the ring after nearly two years away from the local boxing scene.

Kauyaca will defend his title against fellow Ba fighter Savenaca Naliva.

The pair have met once before, with Kauyaca winning on points. He has also beaten Naliva’s younger brother, Filimoni.

Kauyaca expects a tougher fight this time, saying Naliva will be coming in determined to take revenge.

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He thanked the promoter for the opportunity and said his preparations had gone well.

Kauyaca says training has been challenging as he has balanced boxing with looking after his family and other commitments—but he’s now fit and ready to fight.

His last bout was in Suva against Paula Ratumaikoro in February last year.

The Promotion will be held this Saturday at AD Patel College in Ba, with fans able to watch the action live on Viti+ Pay-Per-View for $79 FJD in Fiji and $159 FJD for overseas viewers.