[Source: Reuters]

The youth wing of India’s main opposition Congress party on Saturday warned of more protests against Meta’s (META.O), opens new tab removal of some accounts and posts of its members, a ‌day after clashing with police outside the US firm’s India offices.

Meta declined to comment on Friday’s unprecedented protests, which marked an escalation by the influential political group in the company’s biggest market by users. Debate is growing in India about potential risks to free speech from the increasingly strict efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government to remove social media content ​it objects to.

Modi’s government says it orders content to be taken down only if it breaches local laws, can harm public safety or national ​security. Congress has long accused Meta and other social media platforms of curbing dissent online by removing party accounts, favouring ⁠Modi’s government.

Meta has said it restricts content in India to comply with local laws.

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In Hyderabad on Friday, protesters carrying placards chanted slogans as they stormed ​into the building that houses Meta’s offices, smashing plants to the ground and clashing with police, according to footage released by the Indian Youth Congress’ ​X account.

Another video showed Congress workers spray-painting anti-Meta slogans on walls outside the building that houses its Mumbai office, clashing with security guards who tried to stop them. In Gurugram near New Delhi, Congress workers chanted slogans and held banners reading “restore youth Congress accounts”, official online posts showed.

The Indian Youth Congress posted warnings on X that it would “storm your ​offices across the country and stage protests” unless Instagram accounts of its leaders are restored.

On Saturday, the Congress wing posted a video of its workers ​putting up a banner in central Delhi taking a dig at Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg, referring to him as “Mark BJPberg” to allege the company’s favouritism towards Modi’s Bharatiya Janata ‌Party.

India’s IT ⁠ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.