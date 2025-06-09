Aquaculture production in some farms in Ra has dropped by as much as 65 percent as prolonged dry weather linked to El Niño continues to threaten fish and prawn farming in the Western Division.

A Ministry of Fisheries impact assessment across Nadi, Ba, Ra and Nadroga has found declining water levels, rising pond temperatures and dried-up water sources affecting farmers.

In Ra, 30 farms were assessed, representing 68 percent of the province’s aquaculture farms. The assessment found production had declined by between 50 and 65 percent on affected farms.

Water levels in streams, creeks and groundwater are also falling at 45 percent of the farms assessed.

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The situation is equally concerning in other parts of the Western Division.

In Nadroga, nine fish ponds have dried up after their water sources ran dry, while a farmer in Tunalia, Nadi, has lost about 100 fish.

Pond temperatures in Nadi have also reached 29 degrees Celsius, forcing some farmers to harvest early to avoid further losses, while others are relying on borehole water to keep their ponds operating.

The Ministry says affected farmers urgently need fish feed, water pumps and storage tanks to sustain their operations.

Farmers are being advised to adjust feeding practices, monitor their fish for signs of stress and consider emergency harvesting if their ponds have been stocked for more than three months.

The Ministry will continue monitoring affected farms and working with farmers on support and adaptation measures as dry conditions persist.