[Source: Reuters]

“Grand Theft Auto VI” raked in $3.79 billion in sales within the first 24 hours of its launch.

It has become the world’s biggest entertainment release ever, as fans around the world celebrated the blockbuster title that is now a ​global cultural phenomenon.

The action-adventure title that sees criminal duo Lucia and Jason blitz through the neon-soaked streets of Vice ‌City sold 32.5 million units pre-release, developer Rockstar Games said on Friday, a day after the game launched to massive fanfare and critical acclaim globally.

GTA VI’s day-one haul is nearly five times the estimated $800 million that its predecessor, GTA V, made on its first day in 2013. GTA V had been widely regarded as the ​best-selling videogame in the first 24 hours until now.

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GTA VI has also surpassed the highest-grossing movie of all time at the ​worldwide box office, “Avengers: Endgame”, which has grossed some $2.94 billion, according to media analytics firm Rentrak.

The title is set to ⁠boost financials at Rockstar Games’ parent company Take-Two Interactive (TTWO.O), opens new tab, which is also the publisher behind other hits such as the “Red Dead Redemption” franchise ​and the “NBA 2K” basketball series.

“We are incredibly humbled by the response from players around the world,” said Sam Houser, president and founder of Rockstar ​Games, calling GTA VI’s release the beginning of a “new chapter” for the studio.

Take-Two shares ended Friday’s trading session marginally higher.

The game reached players after a long wait of more than 13 years. To soak it in, gamers all over the world have done everything from taking paid time off from work to signing “contracts” with their ​partners to get uninterrupted game time.