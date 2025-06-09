[Source: Bula FC/ Facebook]

Fiji’s Wonder Boy Roy Krishna will be competing in the 2026 Flick Hygiene Pacific Community Cup, which kicks off in Ba next week.

The veteran striker will turn out for NZFFI Auckland All Stars, linking up with former Fiji national teammates Samuela Kautoga and goalkeeper Beniamino Mateinaqara.

With the OFC Pro League season just around the corner, the former Extra Bula FC captain will be using this tournament to help prepare.

Krishna has stamped his mark as one of the most recognized players to come out the country’s domestic competition, ultimately featuring for renowned clubs overseas.

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The 38-year-old boasts 47 goals in 68 appearances for Fiji.

He was also the Golden Boot winner at the 2024 OFC Nations Cup with five goals and claimed the prestigious Johnny Warren Medal in 2019 as the A-League’s best player during his time with Wellington Phoenix.