[Pic:Republic of Fiji Military Forces/Facebook]

Young people have been urged to reject illicit drugs, resist peer pressure and make responsible choices, as the Vodafone Ratu Sukuna Bowl 2026 Drug-Free Fiji awareness campaign concluded its final school engagement in Suva yesterday.

Students from Lami High School, Dudley Secondary School and Suva Grammar School attended the peer talk at the Civic Centre Auditorium on 17 November.

Representatives from the Fiji Police Force, the Republic of Fiji Military Forces, the Legal Aid Commission and the Land Transport Authority spoke about the dangers of illicit drugs and the impact substance abuse can have on young people’s health, education and future opportunities.

Students were also informed about the legal consequences of drug-related offences, including the possibility of imprisonment.

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Speakers encouraged them to make informed decisions and think carefully about the long-term effects of becoming involved with illicit drugs.

CJ Patel and the Land Transport Authority supported the event. The Sukuna Bowl Joint Committee says it will continue working with communities to promote a drug-free Fiji.

The Sukuna Bowl starts tomorrow with basketball, volleyball, touch rugby, football and rugby league.

Overseas fans can watch football, rugby league, and the women’s and men’s rugby matches live on VITI+ tomorrow and Friday for $99.

Tomorrow’s football match starts at 10am and rugby league at 1:30pm.

On Friday, the women’s rugby game kicks off at 11am with the Sukuna Bowl clash at 4pm.