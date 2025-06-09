[Photo : File]

SODELPA says it will not compromise the rights and safety of women, children and vulnerable people amid controversy over customary forgiveness and criminal accountability.

The party has reaffirmed its commitment to protecting victims of violence, making it clear that traditional reconciliation cannot replace criminal prosecution.

Leader Aseri Radrodro says SODELPA fully recognises the legal obligations to protect victims and uphold the rule of law.

The party has also acknowledged the work of the Fiji Women’s Rights Movement and the Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre in advocating for women and supporting survivors of gender-based violence.

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“Fiji is legally bound by core international human rights treaties—including the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW), the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC), the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment (CAT), and the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD)—which obligate the State to protect women, children, and vulnerable persons from all forms of violence, abuse, and intimidation.”

SODELPA says it will continue supporting these organisations and other civil society partners working to protect vulnerable Fijians.

It stresses that while the constitutional and due process rights of accused persons must be respected, criminal accountability must not be weakened.

The clarification follows controversial submissions made before Parliament’s Special Committee on the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, which the party initially made through Jolame Uludole.

However, the party has since rejected the submission, saying that it did not reflect the view of the party.