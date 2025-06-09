[Photo : Josefa Sigavolavola]

A bush fire that began two weeks ago in Naulu, Nakasi, has continued to spread to nearby areas, with residents of Lokia raising concerns over the ongoing burning.

The fire has now reached Sauniwaqa Subdivision, off Salua Road in Lokia, prompting concerns about the potential impact on homes, properties and the surrounding environment.

Seventy-eight-year-old landowner Subhan Ali says bush fires have become an ongoing concern for residents in the subdivision.

“From that time, I see every two years, somebody put the fire at Lokia side and the fire came here and reached here about one and a half to two days and jumped again to Lokia landing side and damaged some of the things that we plant here; a lot of things damaged. Somebody played around; I don’t know, maybe they’re planting something and they put the fire. I don’t know what.”

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Ali says fires have previously spread from the Lokia side, taking up to two days to reach their area and damaging crops and other vegetation.

He says his home has also been affected by heavy smoke, forcing his family to remain inside his vehicle with the air conditioning on for more than an hour because of difficulties breathing.

“We closed the house inside smoke, I got my twin cab van and I took my family inside the van and I on the aircon and we were all inside for more than 1 to 2hrs, very difficult to take the breath because of the smoke.”

Ali says a neighbouring home was also nearly engulfed by flames during last week’s fire, but firefighters managed to contain the blaze.

Another resident, Ema Ravikula, says the fire has also made it difficult for her to get home from work.

Ravikula says taxi drivers have been reluctant to travel along Salua Road because of the heavy smoke and heat.

She says the area is surrounded by farmland and undeveloped vegetation, increasing concerns about further damage if the fire continues to spread.

FBC News has contacted the Fiji Fire and Rescue Service, which confirmed the incident but has yet to provide a statement on the cause of the fire or the extent of the damage.