[Photo : Supplied/Fiji Govt]

Parents should be held more accountable for drug use among children, with calls for stricter measures—including fines—for those who fail in their responsibilities.

The issue was raised during constitutional consultations by retired teacher and farmer Anand Kishor, who says drug use is now affecting even primary school students.

He believes stronger parental accountability is needed to protect young people and Fiji’s future generations.

Anand Kishor says the country must first identify where the problem lies, and who is responsible, before introducing effective solutions.

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“Bad drugs, our young minds. At present, what is happening? Even primary school students are on drugs. Just imagine. Where is the future leading? Where is the problem? Who is the problem? First of all, we should answer these questions. Where is the problem? Who is the problem?”

He also believes changes are needed in the education system to better shield young people from drugs and other harmful influences.

Meanwhile, taxi driver Mohammed Shamim says any constitutional amendments must be made for the betterment of the nation.

Both submitters say children should not be left to face these challenges alone, stressing that parents and communities play a vital role in shaping responsible future generations.