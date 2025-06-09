[Photo Credit: Photo Supplied by IHG]

IHG Fiji has raised funds through various initiatives this year, supporting community organisations and services.

The funds were raised through activities including the annual Giving for Good month, Cup of Kindness coffee sales, Pinktober and other community initiatives.

Regional General Manager for Fiji and the Pacific, Lachlan Walker, says $60,000 was raised during Giving for Good month in September.



Regional General Manager for Fiji and the Pacific, Lachlan Walker. [Photo Credit: Photo Supplied by IHG]

Of that amount, $46,000 was pledged towards repair and refurbishment works at Sigatoka Hospital, while $14,000 was pledged to support the Sacred Heart Soup Kitchen in Suva.

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Walker says a further $12,000 was raised through the Cup of Kindness coffee initiative for Daulomani Safe Home in Lautoka.

Another $14,000 was raised through Pinktober in support of the Fiji Cancer Society.

He says the initiatives were supported by business partners, clients and stakeholders who contributed through sponsorships, fundraising activities and community partnerships.



[Photo Credit: Photo Supplied by IHG]

Walker says the fundraising forms part of IHG’s Journey to Tomorrow commitment, which focuses on creating a positive impact for people, communities and the environment.

IHG operates three FNPF-owned properties in Fiji: InterContinental Fiji Golf Resort & Spa, Grand Pacific Hotel Suva and Holiday Inn Suva.

Meanwhile, Grand Pacific Hotel Suva was recognised as Fiji’s Best MICE Hotel 2026 at the World MICE Awards.



[Photo Credit: Photo Supplied by IHG]