[Photo : Sainimili Magimagi]

Social Democratic Liberal Party member Jolame Uludole is challenging the party leadership over what he describes as double standards in disciplinary action, following the Management Board’s decision to initiate proceedings against him.

In a letter to the party President and Vice Presidents, Uludole questioned whether the same disciplinary standards have been applied to senior party members, including Party Leader Aseri Radrodro.

The disciplinary action follows a submission by Uludole and Savenaca Komaisavai to the Special Committee examining the Constitution Amendment Bill No. 32.

Uludole says his submission was intended to highlight matters concerning the protection of iTaukei interests, rights, and collective identity, which he maintains are consistent with SODELPA’s political philosophy.

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He questions whether the Management Board considered disciplinary action against Radrodro following his removal from Cabinet in January 2024 over insubordination and disobedience issues raised by the Prime Minister.

He also raises questions over whether the controversy surrounding allegations of an extramarital relationship involving Radrodro and former Cabinet Minister Lynda Tabuya attracted similar disciplinary scrutiny.

Uludole clarifies that he is not presenting the allegations as established facts, but questioning the consistency of the party’s disciplinary processes.

He is calling on the Management Board to provide details of the alleged misconduct and identify the specific provisions of the party’s Constitution he is accused of breaching.

Uludole says he expects his right to be heard and represented by a person of his choice under Clause 26.0(d) of the SODELPA Constitution to be respected.

He maintains that he remains committed to the party, but says loyalty should not be confused with unquestioning compliance.

Party General Secretary Moira Vilisoni confirmed to FBC News that a letter from Uludole was received yesterday.

She says the Board will look into the matter, as the disciplinary committee is underway.